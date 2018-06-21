Share:

RAWALPINDI - FC Balochistan on Wednesday returned back two soldiers to Afghanistan who were earlier arrested by the authorities for illegally crossing over to Pakistan, informed ISPR.

The Army’s media wing said that Hayatullah and Lateefullah Khan were returned to the Afghan authorities at Chaman border.

“The return of serving Afghan National Army and Afghan Border Police soldiers is on humanitarian grounds as good will gesture,” said the statement.

The development came after Afghanistan confirmed killing of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leader Mullah Fazlullah in a drone strike in Kunar. Mullah Fazlullah was named TTP chief after the death of Hakimullah Mehsud in a drone strike in November 2013.

The Army’s media wing said that Fazlullah was hiding in the neighbouring country since 2009, adding the terrorist leader “masterminded scores of terrorist attacks against Pakistan including on APS.”