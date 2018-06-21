Share:



Women mourn for their missing family members who were passengers of a ferry that capsized at a hospital morgue in Simalungun, in the province of North Sumatra



Family members sit together as they wait for rescue teams searching for missing passengers at the Lake Toba ferry port in the province of North Sumatra after a boat capsized



Family members of missing passengers look at a list of names at the Lake Toba ferry port in the province of North Sumatra after a boat capsized



A woman shows a photo of her family members, passengers who are missing after a boat capsized on her smartphone at the Lake Toba ferry port in the province of North Sumatra