QUETTA: The 5th Pak-Iran Permanent Border Committee Meeting started Wednesday in the Iranian city of Zahedan. Mutual border affairs, security issues, trade activities in villages located at the border would be discussed during the two-day meeting. The Pakistani delegation, led by Balochistan Levies Force DG Tariqur Rehman reached Iran through Taftan border. The delegation includes deputy commissioners of Chagai, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat and Gwadar, besides Frontier Corps officials. The Iranian officials welcomed the Pakistani delegation at Zero Point on Taftan border.–APP