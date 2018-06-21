Share:

KANDHKOT - At least four people including woman and children were killed in a road mishap at Azeem Pathak near Indus Highway on Wednesday.

Four members of a family were riding on a motorcycle to Dharki from Kashmore suddenly a heavy loaded truck coming from opposite side hit them resultantly, four people including Manan, 45, Mai Irshad, 40, Savera, 18 and Qasim, 6, were killed on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to civil hospital Kashmore for autopsy and later, handed over the bodies to their heirs.

Police impounded the truck whereas driver was fled after the incident. No case was registered till filling of the report.

university DEMANDed

Residents of Kandhkot took out a rally demanding from caretaker government for establishing of university on Wednesday.

Large number of civil society, social workers and students of the both public and private school sectors took a rally from tower roundabout to Kandhkot Press Club.

The protestors said that Kashmore district is the bordering district with two provinces as its northern part connected with Baluchistan while its western part connects to Punjab so it will be hub of learning. They appealed from caretaker government and other concerned for approval of the university.

Man dies in accident

KHAIRPUR: A motorcyclist died and other hurt in a road mishap near Naushahro Feroze on Wednesday.

A speedy car collided with a motorcycle at National Highway near Noor Pur resultantly, motorcyclist Ashraf Khokhar died on the spot while Ghulam Abbas was inured who brought to Naushahro Feroze Hospital for treatment while body handed over to his heirs after autopsy from Naushahro Feroze Hospital.

Police arrested the car driver and lodged case against him.

RAID

Police along with the Rangers raided at village Dilo Ujjan near Khuhra and arrested nine suspects and recovered big quantity of weapons from their possession on Wednesday.

According to report, Gambat police along with the Rangers on spy information raided at village Dilo Ujjan near Khuhra of taluka Gambat and during search the houses recovered big quantity of weapon including two hand grenades, rifles, pistols, shot guns and big quantity of cartridges, rounds and arrested nine suspects.

Police shifted arrested persons to unidentified destination for further interrogation.

ACCREDITATION

National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE), Pakistan has accredited the BEd (Hons) Programme offered by Department of Teacher Education, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

The award of accreditation is based on the evaluation of programme report compiled during accreditation visit made by the NACTE in the month of February 2017.

In this regard Professor Dr Parveen Shah, Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University has extended her congratulations to the faculty members of the Department of Teacher Education for availing the accreditation.

She said that the accreditation has been availed by the Department owing to dedication, commitment and quality assurance measures of the faculty members.

She expressed that the faculty members will strive for the betterment of the department in imparting quality education to the youth of upper Sindh region.