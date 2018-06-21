Share:

Film-making a 'passion'

for Iceland's goalie

While Iceland's World Cup coach is famously a dentist, and its squad has a boardgame publisher and a wine importer in its ranks, goalkeeper-filmmaker Hannes Halldorsson says his job on the side sets him apart. "Filmmaking must be up there as one of the strangest jobs in the team," Halldorsson told reporters at the team's training base on Russia's Black Sea coast Wednesday. "It's not the usual combination, to be a footballer and filmmaker," said the 34-year-old who saved a penalty from Lionel Messi during the Nordic minnows' 1-1 draw with Argentina Saturday.

Iran in U-turn on women

in stadiums

Tehran's largest football stadium is to admit thousands of women together with men for the first time since the Islamic revolution of 1979 as World Cup fever grips Iran for its group game against Spain. The decision to throw open the gates of the capital's 100,000 capacity Azadi Stadium for the landmark 10:30pm live screening comes with Iran topping Group B after its opening game victory against Morocco. That game too had been due to be shown live in stadiums and parks but authorities cancelled all planned open-air screenings just hours before kick-off forcing fans to watch in cinemas.

Japanese fans set example by cleaning stadium after win

After Japan surprisingly swept Colombia aside at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, the country’s fans did something even more shocking: They swept up after themselves. Japan’s supporters — who traveled all the way to Russia to watch an Asian team beat a South American team for the first time ever at a World Cup — didn’t start partying once Japan clinched its 2-1 victory. Instead, they picked up the mess of wrappers, bags of food, and more they made with garbage bags they’d brought to the stadium specifically for that purpose. American sports fans know that’s not the norm in the US.

World Cup reporter

assaulted on live TV

A female journalist reporting at the World Cup in Russia was sexually assaulted live on air and later posted video of the incident on social media. Julieth González Therán was reporting from the city of Saransk for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's Spanish news channel Friday when she was harassed by a man who quickly ran off. González Therán maintained her composure and finished her report. "I had been at the scene for two hours to prepare for the broadcast and there had been no interruptions," she told Deutsche Welle. The man who harassed González Therán has yet to be identified.