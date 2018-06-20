Share:

GUJRANWALA-A girl was shot dead while her friend injured for getting love marriage in Sitrra police station limits.

Naila had got married in the court with Azam about one month before against the will of her family. On Wednesday, Naila along with her husband Azam was present at home when her brothers entered the house and opened fire. Resultantly Naila died on the spot while Azam received bullet injuries and was rushed to Lahore in critical condition.

Another report says Naila and Azam were going to a local hospital for medication by a motorcycle, when Naila’s brothers and cousins including Sarfraz, Shehzad alias Sajjad, Afaq, Anwar and Munna opened fire on the couple, killing her on the spot and injuring her husband seriously.

Accused fled away by firing in the air. The injured was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore from Daska Civil Hospital due to his critical condition. Police shifted her dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

On the report of victim Azam’s younger brother Azhar, the Satrah police have registered a murder case against the five accused with no arrest so far.