MULTAN:-Veteran politician Javed Hashmi has said that he has submitted nomination papers on the directives of his party’s leadership and if party awards the ticket to Syed Javed Ali Shah, he will be the first to carry electioneering for him. ‘’Efforts are underway to make the situation for worst for PML-N by involving its leadership in different cases’’ he said this while talking to media after scrutiny of his nomination papers on Wednesday. “Either I get the ticket or not, I l stand with Nawaz Sharif,” he held.



“I am a patient of paralyses but am having more strength now for the country and I will continue the struggle for democracy,” he claimed.