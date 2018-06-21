Share:

KARACHI - Science can protect our environment, as the planet melts due to global warming. Pakistan is among the frontline states to battle the climate change impact.

These views were expressed by senior journalists and scientists, while speaking at a half-day seminar on ‘Significance of Popular Science Writing’ held at Video Conference Hall of LEJ National Science Information Centre in International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi here on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Biotechnology Information Center (PABIC) organised the skills development session in association with ICCBS, University of Karachi. The citizens are required not to root out any plant or tree in the city on account of rumors about the positive or negative effects of vegetation, they said. Timber mafia seems to be active against the survival of Conocarpus trees in Karachi. This is the job of scientists to decide which plant or tree is environment friendly or which is not. Unwise urban design is the major cause of heat wave in Karachi, they added.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary said that science pave the ways of rationality in any society as science provides values to a society. He pointed out that science can help feed the hungry as it contributes to poverty alleviation, and it also heals the sick.

He observed that less that 0.1 percent time of electronic media is dedicated for science and technology. Internet is contributing in misinformation about the science, which is also spreading wrong information about Conocarpus tree planted in various parts of Karachi, he said.

Prof Jamil Kazmi talked about the use of drone technology for environment studies in Pakistan. He asserted that there is no scientific evidence about the destructive effects of Conocarpus tree in Karachi. He declared that unwise urban design was the major cause of heat wave in Karachi.

Timber mafia may have interest in rooting out Conocarpus tree from the environment of the metropolis. He said this is the job of scientists to decide which plant or tree is environment friendly or which is not.

Aleem Ahmed said that science enables people to cerebrate and work rationally, which is necessary for common people to understand science as it is of fundamental value for a knowledge-based economy and a knowledge-driven progressive society.

Suhail Yousuf said that the promotion of science at the grass-root level was the need of the hour in our society. He said that Pakistan is confronting with devil of extremism which requires best remedy to be cured, while science is the best antidote of extremism. The seminar was addressed by ICCBS Director Professor Dr Iqbal Choudhary, Meritorious Professor Dr Jamil Hasan Kazmi, Department of Geography Chairman Aleem Ahmed and others were present on the seminar.