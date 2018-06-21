Share:

CTP starts campaign on traffic rules

RAWALPINDI: The Education Wing of City Traffic Police (CTP) has begun campaign about traffic rules and road safety. In this connection, the Education Wing on Wednesday has distributed pamphlets among the road users and arranged briefings to create awareness about traffic rules.

The awareness campaign has been launched following the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar.

According to details, the officials of CTP Education Wing told said the road users should strictly observe traffic signs, signals and other rules and regulations. They said the motorcyclists should wear helmets in order to secure their lives while moving on roads and also avoid one wheeling as it can be fatal for both the motorcyclists and others travelling on roads.–Staff Reporter

They also briefed the vehicles owners to avoid rash driving and follow traffic rules. Use of mobile phone while driving may prove fatal, they said adding that obeying traffic signals and lane may decrease chances of road accidents.

They said on orders of CTO, the CTP was spreading traffic rules awareness among the citizens and striving to regulate the city traffic.