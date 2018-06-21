Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information Ahmad Waqas Riaz has said that the interim setup will assist the National Accountability Bureau if it asks for the documents relating to the corruption cases.

He was replying to a question about the ongoing probe by NAB into 56 companies of the former government and production of the document at an informal interaction with journalists Wednesday,. The minister said the current government will assist the NAB if it asked for the documents from any department concerned.

To a question on the presentation of budget as the last government gave supplementary budget of Rs85billon on May 14, the interim minister said the budget presentation was under consideration.

He said the prime responsibility of the caretakers is holding timely, free and fair election in a peaceful environment. “The caretakers are doing the government business within the constitutional limit without entering the domain provided for the elected government. Their mandate is limited and they would go home after discharging the responsibility of holding election in the province,” he maintained.

He told a questioner that changes are being made in the administrative and the police posts in the interest of ensuring transparency in the election. These changes will be made at every level, he said adding, they are just waiting for the nod of the Election Commission and once it is received, reshuffling will be carried out within hours at every level.

Ahmad Waqas said the caretaker set-up has no political agenda and it will do whatever suited the national interests. However he made it clear that they will not stay in power more than the stipulated time. When asked about reports about the possible delay in the election, he said, the caretakers have not reports about delay in the election. He said they will live up to the expectations of the people and perform their duty honestly and dedicatedly.

He said to a question, he said the caretaker government was closely monitoring law and order situation in the province without showing any liking for the projection of its act. He said they are also assisting the Election Commission in making foolproof security arrangements.

Director General Public Relations Ms Nabeela Ghazanfar and other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.