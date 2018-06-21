Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Wednesday gave three-day ultimatum to Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to resolve water shortage issue in city and warned of massive protest against the authorities on further delay.

JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman made this announcement while addressing the media outside the KWSB head office. He said that people were staging protest demos over the water shortage and unfair distribution of water in district west.

The party raised the issue in month of Ramadan and also staged sit-in protest outside the KWSB head office but nothing has been done so far despite the assurance of MD water board, he said and added that situation getting worse day-by-day as the people were passing through mental agony due to shortage of water in their respective areas.

He said that after Ramadan the entire situation has moving towards violence as the angry citizen were staging protest, blocking roads and burning tires to register their protest.

Since three days there is not a single drop of water in Orangi Town No 5, the situation is not normal now and might go out of control if immediate measures were not taken to address the water shortage issue in district west Karachi.

Naeem said that unfair distribution of water by the KWSB is leading the situation towards violence. The water distribution authority is supply water with a gap of one week in some areas while many of the areas have not received a single drop of water since thirty days. The JI Karachi chapter is monitoring supply system of water in the respective areas and if the authorities did not pay any heed to the problem then it will force the party to protest.

After reviewing the situation in next three day the JI will announce its future course of action on Sunday in a scheduled Public Press Conference at Banaras Chowakh.

Further accusing the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Naeem said that both parties remained in rule but did nothing for the people of Sindh and the MQM that claim to have the mandate of the city failed to provide any relief to the masses in last thirty years.

The entire story has revealed the real face of both parties and people should reject them as they had failed to provide basic facilities to citizen.

Earlier, JI delegation led by Hafiz Naeem called on with Water Board MD Khalid Mehmood Sheikh at the KWSB head office.

During the meeting JI delegates informed the MD about the unfair distribution of water in the city that has created shortage in Orangi Town, Baldia Town, SherShah, Metroville, Frontier Colony and other party of District West.

The JI leaders asked the MD to allot extra quota for the district west to bring the areas out of crisis.