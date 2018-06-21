Share:

TEHRAN - Iran has "no need to join" global agreements on areas such as terrorism and money laundering, the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday as the issue divides parliament.

Describing parliament as "mature and wise", Khamenei said lawmakers "must independently make legislation on issues such as terrorism or combating money laundering".

"Of course some of the provisions of international conventions may be good but there's no need to join these conventions, citing these provisions," the supreme leader told a gathering of MPs, according to his official website. Khamenei cautioned against signing up to global conventions when "we are not aware of the depth of their aims or (when) we know that they have problems."

Earlier this month Iran's parliament voted to suspend discussion of joining the UN Terrorism Financing Convention.