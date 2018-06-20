Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Four persons severely beat a man and his cousin [woman] for testifying against them in a court on Wednesday.

Saman Bibi, resident of Khujur Wala village, submitted a complaint to Hujra Shah Muqeem police stating that four suspects including Ghulam Mustafa, Ghulam Murtaza, Ghulam Ali of Khujur Wala village, and Nazim Wattoo of Malkana held her son Saleem and niece Sajida Bibi hostage at gunpoint when they were waiting for bus at a bus stop. She alleged that the accused had subjected both to severe beating, adding that their medical reports had also confirmed torture. She further alleged that the accused had also snatched Rs50,000 from his son.

“My son had testified against the suspects in court which the suspects have avenged,” she maintained. Police registered a case against the accused and were investigating for their arrest.