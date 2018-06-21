Share:

LAHORE - FIA Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man for blackmailing a woman through videos and pictures.

A spokesman for FIA said Quratul Ain complained that Shehryar was blackmailing her through objectionable pictures and videos. A team, comprising Humaira Kanwal (inspector), Uzma Aslam (SI) and Mansoor (constable) arrested him from Eden Villas on Airport Road, the official said, adding that sexually explicit material was also recovered from his mobile phones. Further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, the FIA arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in fraud and hurling life threats to a citizen. On the complaint of Muhammad Irfan Bhatti, a resident of Mianwali, an FIA team took the action. SI Najeebullah Niazi led the team and arrested Khalid Iftikhar.