Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has expressed serious concern over the imposition of Governor Rule in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“It is a prelude to the intensification of state terror and aggression in the Indian held territory”, he feared.

“This would further complicate matters because India fails to read the writing on the wall that it cannot resolve the Kashmir dispute through the use of excessive force and state-sponsored violence”, Masood Khan said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The AJK president said that the so-called “muscular policy” of India would not silence the voices for freedom and self-determination and it will not pave the way for India’s designs to integrate the disputed territory.

He said that a lasting and durable solution can only be delivered through the exercise of the political will of the Kashmiris in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions or a UN mandated dialogue between Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris.

“After suffering Indian atrocities for decades, Kashmiris aspire for peace and resolution of the dispute.

More coercions by the occupation forces will not crush their will to freedom”, he said. President Masood Khan said that the Kashmiris have remained steadfast in the face of India’s heightened state terrorism resulting in killing of youth and unspeakable brutalities against the unarmed people of Kashmir.

He demanded the release of Aasya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi and Musarrat Aalam Butt from illegal detention.

The President condemned the killing of three youth in Tral, Pulwama district, as well as increasing instances of using Kashmiri youth as human shields for the unlawful cordon and search operations.