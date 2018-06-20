Share:

NEW YORK:- The life of Michael Jackson will be coming to Broadway in a musical incorporating the King of Pop’s tunes penned by a leading US playwright. Producers of the musical announced the project on Tuesday without revealing a title and said they aimed for a premiere in 2020. The musical, which is being co-produced by the late King of Pop’s estate, will be written by Lynn Nottage, a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize. Nottage, a professor in the theater department of Columbia University, most recently won acclaim for “Sweat,” a play about a blue-collar town in Pennsylvania that sees an eruption of ethnic tensions with immigrants as industrial jobs vanish.