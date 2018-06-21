Share:

LAHORE - The condition of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is still critical at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of London’s Harley Street Clinic.

According to reports received here, Kalsoom Nawaz is still on life support machine and is unconscious without any improvement since Thursday when she collapsed due to cardiac arrest.

Begum Kalsoom who had arrived in London in August last for medical check-up, was diagnosed with throat cancer. Since then she has been under treatment at Harley Street Clinic where her condition is highly critical.

According to Begum Kasloom’s elder son Hussain Nawaz, the doctors were examining his mother on daily basis and her condition was same as it was last day. He told media outside the clinic that he could not say anything about the response from his mother in case they would call her in the current condition. He asked for prayers for the life of his mother.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also visited the clinic to see and know about health state of Begum Kalsoom. They had no word but only request to the people for praying for the life of Begum Sahiba in response to media queries.

On arrival at the Clinic, when a media person put a query about dissociation of 30-year-old friend Ch Nisar Ali Khan, he replied, “Which person you are talking about.” Nawaz Sharif turned this face to other side when the journalist named Ch Nisar.

Nawaz said that he did not know that his wife had a cardiac arrest and learnt about it only after he reached London and his son, Hussain Nawaz, asked him to reach the clinic straightaway. When asked he could have seen his spouse in conscious state had he arrived there few days earlier, Nawaz replied, “Don’t mention it.”