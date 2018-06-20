Share:

SIALKOT-The political differences between PTI bigwigs Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Chaudhry Ameer Hussain, former speaker of National Assembly, have cropped up over the award of party ticket in NA-72 constituency.

They are strongly criticising each other publically and even before the media besides leveling charges of concealing assets in their nomination papers submitted before the returning officer.

PTI’s top leadership has awarded party ticket to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for contesting general elections in the constituency. Violating the PTI’s code of conduct, her old political rival Chaudhry Ameer Hussain has also submitted his nomination papers to contest polls as an independent candidate. Instead of supporting her in the polls, Ameer Hussain raised objections on the nomination papers of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan during the scrutiny. He also leveled charges of concealing her assets in her nomination papers.

However, the returning officer accepted the nomination papers of PTI candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan by rejecting all the objections raised by Ameer Hussain and PML-N candidate Armughan Subhani.

Talking to the newsmen, Awan strongly criticised Chaudhry Ameer, saying that he was harming the PTI vote bank in the constituency. She said that he lives in Lahore but he does politics of his own interests in the NA-72, Sialkot-I. She said that he has not yet mentally accepted the fact that the PTI top leadership has awarded the party ticket by totally neglecting him.

She said that instead of supporting her ahead of these general elections, he was opposing her and creating hurdles in her way.

She said that being the PTI leader, Ameer Hussain raised objections on her nomination papers, which was an ample proof that the political differences have been cropped up between them.

PTI’s other disgruntled leader Mian Naeem Javaid, former Sialkot District Nazim, is also contesting as an independent candidate against PTI candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in the constituency.

Now, both the disgruntled PTI bigwigs are giving very tough time to PTI candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan ahead of July 25, 2018 general elections. However, she vowed to face the political opposition bravely with the help of her voters and supporters.

Meanwhile, the PML-N is striving to capitalize on the internal political differences between the PTI independent candidates.

PML-N has again fielded its former MNA Chaudhary Armughan against PTI’s candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. He had defeated Dr Firdous in this constituency (then NA 111, Sialkot-II) in 2013 general elections as PPP candidate. Subhani had got 136,991 votes and defeated PPP’s Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan who got 51,230 votes. PTI candidate Ajmal Cheema got 31,099 votes in 2013 general elections.

In 2008 general elections, Dr Firdous Ashiq had got 78,925 votes and defeated PML-Q’s candidate Chaudhry Ameer Hussain who got 46,372 votes while PML-N’s candidate Idrees Bajwa got 38,193 votes here in the constituency. Now, the PTI disgruntled leaders are opposing each other in the election race in the constituency.