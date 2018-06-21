Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab’s caretaker government has approved transfers and postings of hundreds of police officers including all the regional police officers, district police officers, and the city police officers.

The police department has already sent a summary regarding the transfers and postings of Additional-IG and DIG rank officers to the Punjab chief minister for his approval. In this regard, the government will issue a notification within hours after CM’s formal approval.

Following the postings of new police officers, the department is also likely to replace all the station house officers, DSPs and SPs as well. A government official on Wednesday told The Nation that the postings and transfers of SHO, DSP, and SP rank officers are expected within days throughout the province.

The move comes days after the federal government replaced the Chief Secretaries and Inspector General of Police of the four provinces. Official sources described the development as part of the new strategy devised by the caretaker set up to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections to be held on July 25 across the country.

According to the proposal sent to the chief minister, Additional-IG BA Nasir has been transferred and posted as Lahore capital city police officer. Additional-IG Farooq Mazhar has been transferred and posted as Additional-IG Special Branch Punjab.

DIG Rana Shahzad Akbar will be new DIG (Operations) in Lahore while DIG Syed Khurram Ali will be new DIG (Investigation) in Lahore. SSP Liaqat Ali Malik has been transferred and posted as Lahore’s chief traffic officer. SSP Awais Ahmad has been transferred and posted as Lahore SSP (Investigation).

RPO Faisalabad Bilal Siddique Kamyana has been transferred and posted as DIG (R&D) at the Punjab’s central police office. RPO Sahiwal Muhammad Idrees has been posted as DIG (Establishment-I). Sarfraz Ahmad Falki has been transferred and posted as DIG (Discipline and Inspection) at CPO Punjab.

DIG Shaukat Abbas has been posted as DIG (Security Division) Lahore while DIG Sohail Akhtar has been posted as DIG (VVIP Security) in Lahore. Sahibzada Muhammad Shahzad Sultan has been transferred and posted as Punjab DIG Traffic Police. Similarly, Abdul Saeed Naveed has been transferred and posted as Punjab DIG (Investigation and Monitoring).

Also, DIG Shariq Kamal was transferred and posted as Regional Police Officer Sahiwal while Muhammad Omar Sheikh was transferred and posted as RPO DG Khan. DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana was transferred and posted as RPO Bahawalpur and DIG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry was transferred and posted as RPO Sargodha. DIG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar will be new Faisalabad RPO and Zulfikar Hameed was transferred and posted as Gujranwala RPO.

DIG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev was transferred and posted as Rawalpindi RPO while DIG Sohail Habib Tajik was transferred and posted as Sheikhupura RPO.

Similarly, SSP Ahsan Abbas was transferred and posted as Rawalpindi city police officer while Dr Moeen Masood was transferred and posted as Gujranwala CPO. SSP Ashfaq Ahmad Khan will be new CPO in Faisalabad while SSP Munir Masood Marth was transferred and posted as Multan CPO.

The police department also approved the transfers and postings of the district police officers across the province. According to the notification, SSP Rab Nawaz was transferred and posted as Rajanpur district police office while SSP Faisal Shehzad was transferred and posted as Muzaffargarh DPO. SSP Muhammad Iqbal was transferred and posted as Bahawalpur DPO while SSP Mustafa Tanveer was transferred and posted as Rahim Yar Khan DPO.

SSP Mustansir Feroz was transferred and posted Bahawalpur DPO and Hassan Asad Alvi was transferred and posted as Attock DPO. Athar Waheed was transferred and posted as Jhelum DPO while Adil Memon was transferred and posted as Chakwal DPO. Husnain Haider was transferred and posted as Khushab DPO, Abadat Nisar as Chiniot DPO, Shakir Hussain Dawar as Jhang DPO, Zulfikar Ahmad Toba Tek Sing DPO, Muhammad Nasir Sial as Mandi Bahuddin DPO, and Saif Ullah Khan as Hafizabad DPO. Muhammad Zubair Dreshak was transferred and posted as Sargodha DPO while Khuram Shakoor was transferred and posted as Bhakkar DPO and Syed Karrar Hussain was transferred and posted as Mianwali DPO.

Similarly, DIG Muhammad Tariq Chohan was transferred and posted as Commandant Police Training College Lahore. DIG Waseem Ahmad Khan was transferred and posted as DIG (SPU) Punjab. SSP Usman Akram Gondal was transferred and posted as Lahore SSP (Admin).

Police sources revealed the Punjab Police department has surrendered at least 18 senior police officers to the federal government. The services of these officers are placed at the disposal of the Establishment Division Islamabad.

The police officers surrendered by Punjab Police to the federal government included Additional-IG Muhammad Amin Wains, Additional-IG Hussain Asghar, Additional-IG Faisal Shahkaar, Additional-IG Aamir Zulfikar Khan, Additional-IG Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Khan, DIG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, Riffat Mukhtar, Muhammad Waqar Abbasi, Akhtar Abbas, and Israr Ahmad Khan. Similarly, SSP Ayyaz Saleem, Jahanzaib Nazir, Rai Ejaz Ahmad, Zeeshan Raja, Sarfraz Khan Virk, Syed Ali Mohsin, and SP Muhammad Faisal were also among those who are placed at the disposal of the federal government.

ASHRAF JAVED