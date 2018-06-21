Share:

LAHORE (PR): The board of directors of Askari Bank Limited has appointed Abid Sattar as president & chief executive of Askari Bank, subject to approval of the fit and proper test (FPT) by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Abid Sattar is a seasoned banker and brings with him over 35 years of experience in corporate, consumer and retail banking, both in Pakistan and overseas. His last assignment was with Habib Bank Limited as head of International Banking Asia & Africa Region. Sattar has also served as regional head of Consumer Banking for Northern Gulf and Levant at Standard Chartered Bank in Bahrain. He has held the position of director of HBL Asset Management Limited.

Sattar holds an MBA in Finance from Punjab University with a gold medal and an M Phil in Economics and Politics of Development from Cambridge University, UK.