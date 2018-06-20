Share:

SADIQABAD-Nomination papers of Arsalan Haider Leghari, son of former provincial minister Rafiq Haider Leghari and candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] for PP-256 were rejected for having dual nationality here the other day. The returning officer rejected his nomination for possessing the nationality of Canada.

On the other hand, Hafiz Ahmed Ali Mazari, independent candidate from PP-265, announced his support to Nadeem Abbas Cheema, candidate form NA-180, in the upcoming general election. He also presented him traditional Sindhi topi and ajrak. Nadeem Abbas expressed gratitude to Ahmed Ali Mazari for announcing his support to him, saying that they would lay the foundation of new era of development after success in election.

DEATH CONDOLED

People belonging to all walks of life attend Quran Khawani of mother of Mian Sharif Rashid, chairman Pakistan Life Care Foundation [PLCF], who died of cardiac arrest the other day. The Quran Khwani was organised at Basti Shadi Chowk, Shebapur. The participants prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace. Later, Deputy Superintendent of Motorway Police Hamid Khan, Operational Officer Inspector Malik Safdar and others expressed deep condolences over sad demise of mother of the PLCF chairman.

THEFT

An Imam Masjid was deprived of Rs10,000 in a theft incident here. According to police, Qari Rafiq Ahmed, prayer leader at Jamia Masjid Shoaib Town, was at New General Bus Stand when an unidentified pickpocket stole Rs10,000 form his pocket.