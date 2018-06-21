Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan sealed 37 illegal water hydrants in different areas of the cantonment limits here on Wednesday.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaisar Mehmood, the owners of the illegal water hydrants were supplying unfiltered water to consumers and installed the hydrants without the approval of the civic agency.

He told that the officials of enforcement and water branch led by Afzal Gondal conducted raids in Misrail, Dhoke Gujra and Chakra areas and sealed the illegal hydrants.

as they were a source of water shortage in the cantonment areas, he said.