Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a celebration event for the First Minister's Reading Challenge at The Hub, Edinburgh



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets pupils and their storytelling puppets from Annette Street Primary School in Glasgow, during a celebration event for the First Minister's Reading Challenge at The Hub, Edinburgh



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets with school children from around Scotland during a celebration event for the First Minister's Reading Challenge at The Hub, Edinburgh



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets with pupils from Caol Primary School from the Highlands, at a celebration event for the First Minister's Reading Challenge at The Hub, Edinburgh