Share:

rawalpindi - The Punjab caretaker government has announced a massive administrative reshuffle in the district government and Rawalpindi police here on Wednesday to ensure free and fair general elections.

The provincial government has changed the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations and all the divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs).

According to details, the provincial government transferred Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Nasim Aslam Chaudhry and appointed Saif Anjum as new Commissioner while replacing Talat Mehmood Gondal, the Deputy Commissioner, with Asif Tufail as new Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Notifications in this regard have also been issued.

In police department, Chief Secretary of Police (IGP) Punjab Syed Kalim Imam has transferred Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and appointed Bilal Siddique Kamyana as new RPO Rawalpindi.

Ahsan Abbas has been appointed as CPO while former CPO Afzaal Kausar has been transferred and posted as PSO to IGP Punjab Syed Kalim Imam while Fayyaz Ahmed Dev has been appointed as RPO Rawalpindi. Former RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja was ordered to report to Central Police Office, Lahore.