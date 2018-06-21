Share:

KARACHI - Massive reshuffling in police department is likely to be made following the recommendations sent by the interim government. At least 15 deputy inspector generals of police (DIGPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) are among them. DIG Athar Rasheed Khan, awaiting posting is recommended to surrender, Jameel Ahmed awaiting posting is likely to transfer an posted to DIG T&T vice Javed Akbar Riaz, Akram Naeem Bharok awaiting posting is likely to be transferred and posted to the DIG IT against an existing post, Muzzaffar Ali Shaikh DIG Special Branch is to be report and recommended to be surrendered, Sultan Khowaja awaiting posting and likely to be posted to DIG Hyderabad vice Javed Akhtar Odho while DIG Odho is likely to be transferred and posted to DIG South vice DIG Azad Khan transferred, Khadim Hussain Rind DIG Sukkar Range is likely to be DIG Finance, Abdullah Shaikh DIG Larkana to DIG CTD vice Saqib Ismail Memon, Azad Khan to DIG West, Zulfiqar Larik DIG East to DIG Sukkar, Ahmed Yar Chohan from DIG Shaheed Benazirabad to DIG Special Branch, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh from DIG Mirpurkhas to DIG Shaheeb Benazirabad, Amir Farooqui from DIG West to DIG East and Saqib Ismail Memon from DIG CTD to DIG Mirpurkhas and Javed Akbar Riaz to DIG Larkana. SSP Malir Adeel Chandio to SSP Hyderabad, SSP Sukkar Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to SSP Noushero Feroz, AIG Finance Shoukat Ali to SSP Shikarpur, SSP Dadu Qamar Raza to SSP Sujawal, SP Investigation East III Haider Raza to SSP Kashmore, ADIG RRF Imran Riaz to SSP Tando Allahyar, SSP East SAmiullah Soomro to SSP City, SSP Larkan Tanveer Hussain to SSP Dadu, SSP Kashmore Bashir Brohi to SSP Jamshoro, SSP Kamber Asad Ejaz to SSP Ghotki, SSP Khairpur Shabbir Ahmed to SSP Larkana, SSP Central Dr Rizwan to SSP West, SSP SBA Sajid Amir to SSP Korangi, SSP Noushero Feroz Imran Qureshi to SSP Tharparkar and SP Orangi Abid Baloch to SSP Mirpurkhas.