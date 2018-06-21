Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday constituted a commission to probe death of children in Tharparkar. The court also directed to fill all vacant posts at Tharparkar hospital within two months.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Main Saqib Nisar was conducting suo moto proceedings on the death of children in Tharparkar here at Karachi Registry. The bench also comprised Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. An inquiry report was submitted by the experts of the Aga Khan University Hospital that disclosed that the negligence of the then Sindh government was behind the death of the children.

The chief justice slammed the former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led-provincial government by saying that last government served nothing to the people in its tenure. The CJ has observed that there was no major difference between Sindh and other provinces.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed his annoyance over the performance of last provincial government; he added that how the former ruling party can contest election on the basis of such poor performance.

Sindh Health Secretary Fazalullah Pechuhu appeared before the court and admitted that the entire management is incompetent and the administration is totally collapsed, he added that he could not do anything alone. The health secretary also complained against the chief secretary for ignoring him, and said that the chief secretary does not respond him if he give any advise. The CJ has replied by saying that the head of the province is your relative go and complain him.

Fazalullah Pechuhu is brother-in-law of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier, the health secretary submitted a report which attributed the deaths to child marriages among other reasons and said that 50 per cent of the children had died due to pneumonia or diarrhoea.

Faisal Siddiqui advocated, who was assigned to assist the court, has said that Sindh Drug Testing Lab (SDTL) remained nonfictional. The court was also informed that 70 percent posts of doctors and other staff remained vacant at the Tharparkar hospitals, he also added that as many as 100 children were died due to the lack of the doctors and other medical faculties,

After hearing the arguments from the respondents and observing the reports, the Chief Justice appointed Additional Inspector General (AIG) CTD Sanaullah Abbasi as head of inquiry commission and directed him to submit report within two months. The court directed the provincial government to fill the vacant posts at the Tharparkar hospital, the court also directed to make arrangements to function the SDTL.