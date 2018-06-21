Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the shifting of oil tankers terminal from Shireen Jinnah Colony to Zulfiqarabad within 15 days. The court also makes it clear that no tanker should be seen after the deadline.

Heading the bench, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the suo moto proceedings began after a letter was written by a resident of Clifton Shagufta Bibi, seeking removal of the large oil tankers from the residential locality.

Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar appeared before the court and submitted that the newly established oil tanker at Zulfiqarabad was prepared but the tankers owners were not willing to move there. Yousuf Shahwani, president Tankers Association intercepted and said that the mayor was lying and said that there was no basic facilities available in the Zulfiqarabad oil tanker and they could not be shifted there.

Shahwani said that the oil tankers were ready to move but the government failed to provide security to the tankers owners. The CJP while reprimanding Shahwani remarked “he is your mayor. Talk to him with respect.” Yousuf Shahwani told the court only 130 acres land has been provided to them out of 200 acres land. CJP inquired from Wasim Akhtar why the work has not been completed so far.

Mayor told the work has been completed. If you wish, you can get it inspected by Nazir. The CJP ordered that no tanker would stand in Shireen Jinnah colony after 15 days. If oil tankers owners go on strike then all will be sent to jail. Yousuf Shahwani said it will not be possible to do so.

The court directed Mayor Karachi and Zia Awan to inspect Zulfiqarabad terminal and inform the court about the situation.

During the proceeding, the CJP inquired from Wasim Akhtar cleanliness of how much nullahs have been completed. Tell us you are arranging the visit of which nullah. Wasim Akhtar told the court “Sir, lets go to Khayyam Nullah”.