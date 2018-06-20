Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Police arrested two landlords for allegedly subjecting two brothers to severe physical and sexual torture for refusing work at their agricultural lands within 12 hours on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Assistant Superintendent of Police [ASP] Nausherwan Ali Chandiyo said that an accused could not escape the police noose no matter how powerful he is. He said that the police were aware of their responsibilities, and adding that they had arrested the accused involved in sexual torture of two brothers as part of their duty. “It stands testimony to the police pledge to protect public from oppression,” he maintained.

It is to be noted that local landlords at Jaithpur village had attacked the house of two brothers - Sajid Ali and Sharafat Ali-after they refused to work at their agricultural lands. The suspects including Aslam Ch, Hanif Ch, and Muhammad Deen also dragged the brothers on road and took them to their outhouse where stripped them naked and subjected them to severe physical and sexual torture. On being informed of the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted the brothers to hospital in critical condition. The suspects had managed to flee from the scene. DSP Ch Inamul Haq formed a team under the supervision of Hujra Shah Muqeem Station House Officer [SHO] Nawab Ali Dogar for arrest of the accused. The team arrested two of the main suspects within 12 hours and they confessed to the crime.

Education a must for development, prosperity



SADIQABAD-The district administration is utilising all available resources to ensure the provision of modern and latest equipment at laboratories of public schools for science students.

This was maintained by Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner [DC] Socrat Aman Rana during an address to the inaugural ceremony of a model science lab at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Old Sadiqabad here the other day.

The DC pointed out that the lab would help enhance the performance of science students in their respective subjects by providing them modern equipment for experiments. He expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the establishment of the lab. He said that the dream of a developed and prosperous Pakistan could not be materialised without imparting modern and quality education to youths. He vowed to take this project to all public schools so that all the students studying in state-run schools could benefit from it.

Other speakers including education officers and assistant commissioners of respective tehsils said that the objective of establishing model science lab at a public school was to engage 1st to 8th class students in practical activities so that they could have a better understanding of science through experiments.

The regional coordinator of Alif Ailaan [AA] said that after summer vacations, the AA would provide modern robotic kits for students at the lab. He said that the AA, in collaboration with Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science [PAMS], would also call trainers from Lahore and Karachi to teach basic concepts of science to students.

Education Ambassador of Mauj-e-Sutlej Mian Asif Sattar said that the lab would gradually be equipped with modern and most advanced equipment.