Islamabad-Islamabad Industrial Area police arrested three kidnappers and recovered two girls abducted by them last month, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to the details, Zulfiqar Masih son of Nazir Masih, a resident of House no. 204, street no. 4, sector I-9/2 had lodged report with Industrial Area police station that his two daughters named Kanwal Zulfiqar (19) and Komal Zulfiqar (17) have been kidnapped.

The police registered the case under 365-B of the PPC on May 7, 2018 and started investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to resolve the case. He constituted a special team under supervision of ASP Industrial Area Circle Rana Abdul Wahab which also included Station House Officer Industrial Area Police Station Inspector Muhammad Gulfraz. SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said that police teams were sent to Sargodha, Gujranwala and Karachi to ensure arrest of the criminals.

The teams investigated more than 50 persons and checked the record in hospitals and Darul Amaan in the twin cities. Using the visual footage of Safe City Cameras the police succeeded in arresting the three kidnappers later identified as Aqeel Abbas, Arshad and Adeel Abbas, all residents of Islamabad.

The two girls were also recovered while the police impounded a vehicle (LEF-2274) used by the kidnappers. Both the girls have been sent to Darul Amaan while police have obtained physical remand of the kidnappers from the concerned court. Further investigation is underway.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Jan Muhammad and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated the police performance.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Jan Muhammad has said that Islamabad police would never forget the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for bright future of the nation.

He stated this after laying floral wreath at Police Martyrs’ Monumnet here at the Police Lines Headquarters. DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmood Satti, SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam, SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

Martyred cops of the Islamabad police force, the IGP said, have left behind indelible memories and heroic examples that will continue to inspire others in the fight against criminals and maintain peace.

He prayed for martyred personnel and said that Islamabad police would take special care of families of martyred personnel and not leave them alone in any difficult time.