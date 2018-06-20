Share:

KAMALIA/GUJRANWALA-Two brothers lost their lives while another one suffered critical injuries in a car accident near Okara.

The three sons of the chairman of Overseas Commission Toba Tek Singh and member of Overseas Commission Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan were travelling by a car. Meanwhile, it had an accident near Okara. Zamam Ali and M Ali died on the spot while Zohran is in critical condition at Intensive Care Unit of CMH Lahore. The dead bodies of the deceased were brought to Kamalia. The funeral prayer was offered at the Janaz Gah Railway Station Kamalia and the people from various communities attended the funeral in a large number. Special prayers are being offered for the quick recovery of the third son who is in critical condition in ICU of CMH.