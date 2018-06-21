Share:

HAFIZABAD - A woman threw her two minor daughters into Jhang Branch Canal and later jumped into the water to commit suicide due to her strained relations with her family members.

According to police source, Kousar Bibi of Kot Nakka had strained relations with her family members. After some altercation with her husband, she took her two daughters - three-year-old Muntaha and five-year-old Sidra to the canal bank and threw them into it. Later she also jumped into the canal to commit suicide. However, Rescue-1122 and villagers fished out Kousar alive while dead bodies of the minor girls were recovered. The police have arrested Kousar and her husband Akbar and started investigation.

Seven-year-old girl assaulted

A young man allegedly criminally assaulted a seven-year-old girl here in Mohallah Tajpura on Wednesday. The police have arrested the accused identified as Asad Sohail and registered a case against him.

According to police source, the victim Madiha went to the house of the accused where he forcibly assaulted her. On her hue and cries, the neighbours rushed to the spot but the accused fled away leaving the victim critical condition. She was shifted to the local hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, four vagabonds of Muradian village intruded into the house of a poor villager Arshad Masih and attempted to violate modesty of his young daughter but when the victim and her mother resisted the attempt, the accused allegedly thrashed them. According to police source, the accused Sabir Masih, James Masih, Stephen and Arif stormed into the house of Arshad Masih and attempted to criminally assault his young daughter Mehak. But the victim raised alarms.