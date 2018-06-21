Share:



Afghan women on the way in Lahore on World Refugee Day celebrated under the theme ‘Standing for Refugees’.



Afghan girls filling their cane with clean water at Shamshato Refugee Camp in Peshawar on World Refugee Day celebrated under the theme ‘Standing for Refugees’.



Afghan girls stand outside their house at Afghan Refugee Camp in Karachi on World Refugee Day celebrated under the theme ‘Standing for Refugees’.



Afghan refugee children pose for a photo at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad on World Refugee Day.