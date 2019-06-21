Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The dead body of Muhammad Khalil, a local wholesale vendor-cum-real estate entrepreneur, was recovered from upper Jhelum Canal in Mirpur on Thursday.

He had allegedly ended his life by jumping into the canal on Tuesday after having been utterly sick and perplexed of the alleged loss and liabilities of millions of rupees pending against him during the course of the real estate business with some partners in MDA-controlled Mujahid Town housing sector in Mirpur and other identical sites.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpur Muhammad Tayyeb has ordered inquiry to ascertain the exact causes of the alleged suicidal demise of the ill-fated Khalil, resident of local Mian Muhammad town, the wholesaler in local fruit and vegetable market Naangi besides the businessman engaged in real estate in the city, official sources said.

The divisional commissioner told The Nation here Thursday that Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mirpur Qaiser Aurangzeb has been directed to probe into the tragic incident that claimed a human life in the course of alleged suicidal by the man.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family and friends of the Muhammad Khalil staged a protest demonstration in front of Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital here on Thursday when his body was brought into mortuary for autopsy. The furious mob blocked the road placing hurdles raising full-throated demand for unearthing the true cause of the alleged suicide by the young man to nab the accused to bring them to justice.

The angry mob raised slogans demanding immediate arrest of Ch. Haq Nawaz, a former AJK governmental Advisor in immediate past PPP-led coalition regime in the state and his accomplices for allegedly resorting to mental torture to the deceased Muhammad Khalil during the alleged course of financial transactions in the real estate business. The mob held above stakeholders prime responsible of the death of the ill-fated Khalil.

The mob later dispersed peacefully after the local administration officials rushed the scene and assured them of holding due inquiry to ascertain basic causes of the tragic incident.

Further investigations are in progress after the Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab ordered inquiry into the incident.