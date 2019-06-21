Share:

Islamabad - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services on Thursday said that the 18th constitutional amendment affected the performance of vertical health programmes.

Special Assistant to PM on NHS Dr Zafar Mirza said this in a press briefing held here after the meeting of Pakistan Health Population Forum, which was attended by federal and provincial health officials.

Dr Mirza said that though he was not against the devolution of health infrastructure, but vertical health programmes were not well aligned after the 18th amendment. The vertical health programmes include prevention of AIDS, TB, Malaria and Hepatitis, which are run in provinces with the support of the federal government. Dr Mirza said that in the meeting with all provincial health ministers, it was decided to ‘reform and re-establish’ the essential public health functions within the context of 18th amendment. He added that one of the reasons behind increased number of polio and AIDS cases in provinces was lack of administrative control and coordination on these programmes. He announced that Pakistan Health Population Forum was being named with Inter-ministerial Health and Population Council (IHPC) which will effectively conduct its meeting after every quarter of the year.

The PM Special Assistant also said that Balochistan will be provided with special health package, while the next meeting of the IHPC will be also held there. Dr Mirza said that it was also decided in the meeting to prepare a National Action Plan on the issue of population which will be finalised in next 10 days. He said that the recently released national nutrition survey also brought alarming facts about the nutrition condition of the public in the country which needs special attention.

He said that it had also been decided to launch NAP to address nutrition issue and a national conference will be held in the country and the implemented in all provinces. “It was felt that national level health programs were lacking some strength,” he said.

He said that despite financial issues, federal government and provinces will work in collaboration and generate resources to run health programs effectively. He said that number of polio cases increased due to management, coordination, administrative control problems and perception about polio vaccine in public.

Dr Mirza said that polio programme was also being technically reviewed and hopefully Pakistan will be able to eliminate the virus within two years.

He also said that federal hospitals will be also shifted to Medical Teaching Institute system for which law is under final stages of preparation, he said. On this occasion, Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that lady health workers needed to be strengthen and federal government will provide more support to improve and revive LHW programme.

She said that nurses’ schools are being up-graded to nursing colleges in the province which will be of the international level practice. She also said that PM has agreed to provide 250 beds hospital for Skardu which will be providing health facilities to the Gilgit-Baltistan people.