Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that as many as 68 Special Education and Rehabilitation Centres across Sindh are providing quality education to Persons with Disabilities ( PWDs). Not only free education is being provided to special persons but they are also given free pick and drop facilities to ease their journey to and from the institutes.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday. Secretary DEDP Khalid Chachar, Additional Secretary Abu Bakar and Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh also attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that in these institutions, hearing aids, wheelchairs, white-canes and course books etc were also given to those students whose families were not able to afford themselves.

Qamar asked the officers concerned to conduct recreational activities to encourage these special students to show their talents and feel relief as well. Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar briefed the meeting that trained psychologists and therapists provided them counseling and guidance to help them with their issues and all these services were of free of cost.

It was further told that persons with disabilities enrolled in Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centres were given a monthly stipend of Rs. 2000 to support and encourage them and special directions had been issued to various Boards and Educational Boards for changing the examinations process especially for visually impaired children and formation of separate counters for special students in all Educational Boards and Universities in Sindh.

He said that despite financial restraints, we were trying to provide better health care, education and vocational training to special persons and children and also trying to accommodate them in public and private sectors.