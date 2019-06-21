Share:

LAHORE - A number of aspiring singers from all over Punjab performed at the twelfth edition of Alhamra Live at Alhamra Arts Council Thursday evening. The twelfth edition of “Alhamra Live” proved to be highly productive because masses participated and some of the singers from the public exhibited exceptionally blessed voice and gathered a lot of attention and appreciation. The best performers were encouraged and they will be provided a platform for launch in near future. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, “Alhamra Live is a music hunt designed to create a room for the audience who wanted to become singers today when everything has a price.