Share:

KARACHI (PR) On June 15, Amreli Steels and LRBT joined hands to hold a free eye camp at Haddi Mill in Dhabeji. The camp was organised as part of Amreli Steels’ CSR activities and was open to everyone in the local community. LRBT’s team prescribed glasses, contact lenses, glass eyes and surgeries, free of cost. Amreli Steels’ employees played an active role in organizing the outdoor camp where over 200 people were examined, many receiving treatment on the spot. LRBT is a non-profit organization that provides free eye care to the poor.

Amreli Steels’ corporate social responsibility initiatives are focused in the areas of health, education, and the environment.