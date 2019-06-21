Share:

An accountability court on Friday extended former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's physical remand by 11 days.

Zardari was presented before accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad upon completion of his physical remand earlier today.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested for 14-day physical remand extension of the PPP leader.

The court has ordered Zardari to be presented before the court on June 26.

On June 10, NAB arrested Zardari from Islamabad after a bench of the Islamabad High Court had rejected a plea filed by Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, seeking an extension in their interim bail in the fake bank accounts case.

The case pertains to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders' private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.