Share:

LOS ANGELES - Marvel blockbuster ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has been nominations for an impressive nine prizes at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

The Marvel blockbuster is up for the biggest prizes in the movie category for the annual ceremony, including Choice Action Movie, Choice Villain for Josh Brolin’s Thanos and Choice Actor for Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’ has a total of five nominations, with the box office smash in contention for Choice Fantasy Movie, Choice Fantasy Movie Actor for both Mena Massoud’s Aladdin and Will Smith’s Genie, Fantasy Movie Actress for Naomi Scott’s Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari’s Jafar up for Choice Villain.

‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X leads the nominations in the music category with five nods for Choice Male Artist, Choice Song Male Artist, R&B / Hip-Hop song with Billy Ray Cyrus, Breakout Artist and Collaboration for the viral hit.

Post Malone follows closely behind with four nominations, including Choice Male Artist and Choice Song for ‘Wow’ and Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist. Taylor Swift, Khalid and Halsey have three nods each. Teen heartthrobs Noah Centineo and Cole Sprouse have earned themselves a slew of nominations.