Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday has made it mandatory to pack passengers’ luggage in plastic bags for its better security. Spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority said the step will help make the luggage protected in all respects and it will also take security up to the international standards, Radio Pakistan reported.

The spokesperson said the number of machines installed at airports to pack the luggage in plastic bags is being increased.

The CAA has issued tenders to install more plastic wrapping luggage machines at major airports in the country. The spokesperson said the step was taken in line with the policy of the Prime Minister to extend every possible facility to passengers.

International security standards will also be complied with while increasing the wrapping machines at the airports, he added.

He pointed out that only one wrapping machine is available at the moment at each airport which causes delay and passengers have to wait in long queues.

After installation of more wrapping machines, the rates of the service would be almost half in comparison with the present charges for wrapping every size of baggage.