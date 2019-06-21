Share:

A prominent government retired economist told me that inflation in developing countries is an essential part of progress and prosperity. Unfortunately, the previous government has spent huge funds on construction of motorways, flyover and underpasses and subsidised metro buses etc for their own publicity, missing more important sectors- education, health, agriculture, industrial as well as textile sector.

It also failed to construct dams for the generation of cheap hydro-powered electricity. Their leaders brag for these achievements whereas masses sigh under the heavy weight of inflation. The amount spent on these subsidised schemes proved a precursor of bringing Pakistan into a debt trap. The incumbent government needs to convene a meeting of the retired and serving economists and seek their help for the revival of crippling economy and reduction of high inflation.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.