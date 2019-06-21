Share:

Additional sessions judge on Friday has approved bail of land grabber Mansha Bomb and his sons in all the cases against him.

According to details, the court has directed the authorities to release the accused from the jail.

Mansha Bomb was arrested from Supreme Court during his first appearance after hiding to ‎avoid arrest in LDA team attack case.‎

While talking to media, Mansha claimed innocence and said he had inherited the properties in ‎question from his father. He said that the cases against him were politically motivated as his son was ‎contesting for the seat of UC chairman on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.‎

Mansha hailed from Lahore and allegedly ran a large land grabbing ring in Lahore’s Johar Town. He was wanted by the law enforcement agencies in over 90 cases of land encroachment, ‎firing at the police, murder and attempt to murder.‎