KARACHI (PR) Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, Daraz announced its highly anticipated fourth annual Mobile Week sale at a press conference Thursday. The week-long sale that brings the best deals returns on June 24. The mega sale event promises mega deals, flash sales, exclusive launches and vouchers and is expected to be the biggest electronic sale of the year. Keeping the customer engaged is a priority for Daraz, in the same light, the Mobile Week event will be host to a number of interactive app games, daily shake shake sessions, collectible vouchers and more.

While the sale event focused on only phones in previous years, Mobile Week 2019 is expected to raise the bar from past years by including electronic products and other categories. Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan, Ehsan Saya, commented, “Daraz Mobile Week has always been about bringing mobile phones at the best prices to everyone. In our fourth year, we want to enhance the customer experience by offering big discounts on all electronic products. This event will be the best one yet with a range of new features and we are really excited about that.”