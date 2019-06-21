Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Petroleum has said that the incumbent gov­ernment’s reform agenda and ef­forts to attract investment in the petroleum sector would proceed unabated.

He expressed these remarks at a signing ceremony of Petroleum Concessions and Exploration Li­cences agreements at the Ministry of Petroleum here on Thursday.

In a boost to attract investment and meet the growing energy re­quirements of the country, the government has executed Petro­leum Concessions (PCAs) and Ex­ploration Licences (ELs) of critical Blocks in Sindh and Balochistan. The PCAs and ELs were signed by Mian Asad Hayuddin, Secretary Pe­troleum, and Managing Directors of PPL and OGDCL.

Nadeem Babar, SAPM to the PM on Energy, also witnessed the sign­ing ceremony.

The details of these PCAs and ELs are Block No.2768-1 (Sorah) that has been executed with PPL, Block No 3069-10 (Musakhel) is a Joint Venture between OGDCL and PPL and 2667-9 (Khuzdar South) with OGDCL.

Sorah Block covers an area of 1151.70 Sq KMs and is located in Sukkur (61.92%) and Khairpur (38.08%). Khuzdar South Block falls in Khuzdar (87.42%) and Dadu (12.58%) districts and cov­ers an area of 2493.36 Sq KMs. Musakhel Blocks is located in Musakhel (94.92%) and Zhob (5.08%) districts. and spans an area of 2176.15 Sq. KMs.