ISLAMABAD (PR) Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Petroleum has said that the incumbent government’s reform agenda and efforts to attract investment in the petroleum sector would proceed unabated.
He expressed these remarks at a signing ceremony of Petroleum Concessions and Exploration Licences agreements at the Ministry of Petroleum here on Thursday.
In a boost to attract investment and meet the growing energy requirements of the country, the government has executed Petroleum Concessions (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) of critical Blocks in Sindh and Balochistan. The PCAs and ELs were signed by Mian Asad Hayuddin, Secretary Petroleum, and Managing Directors of PPL and OGDCL.
Nadeem Babar, SAPM to the PM on Energy, also witnessed the signing ceremony.
The details of these PCAs and ELs are Block No.2768-1 (Sorah) that has been executed with PPL, Block No 3069-10 (Musakhel) is a Joint Venture between OGDCL and PPL and 2667-9 (Khuzdar South) with OGDCL.
Sorah Block covers an area of 1151.70 Sq KMs and is located in Sukkur (61.92%) and Khairpur (38.08%). Khuzdar South Block falls in Khuzdar (87.42%) and Dadu (12.58%) districts and covers an area of 2493.36 Sq KMs. Musakhel Blocks is located in Musakhel (94.92%) and Zhob (5.08%) districts. and spans an area of 2176.15 Sq. KMs.