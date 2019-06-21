Share:

SIALKOT - All the six dialysis machines have been lying non-functional for the last four months at Daska THQ Civil Hospital.

Local kidney patients have been suffering from a great ordeal in their treatment.

Medical Superintendent of Daska THQ Civil Hospital Dr Asghar told The Nation that the main reason behind delay in the functioning of these dialysis machines was the non-availability of any nephrologist, technicians and staff nurses. He said that Punjab Health Department had provided these machines without sanctioning the posts of nephrologists, technicians and staff at Daska THQ Civil Hospital, due to which these dialysis machines could not become operational.

The MS added that now the Punjab government has sanctioned these seats, however, the final approval by the finance department was still awaited in this matter.

He said that this hospital’s urologists and other technical staff have completed their three months necessary training to run these machines amicably.

MS revealed that now the hospital management was in strong position to make these dialysis machines operational within next couple of days.

He said that now these recently trained urologists and other technicians will run these dialysis machines in place of the nephrologist and related technicians here.

He said that now the local kidney patients would be treated at local level.

In Daska, there was official dialysis treatment facility was available at any government hospital for the local kidney patients, who were at the mercy of the private hospitals in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore and Islamabad for the dialysis of their kidneys as well.