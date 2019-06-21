Share:

LAHORE (PR) Dr Samia Yasmeen, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has been selected for the Conquer Cancer Foundation IDEA award and Mentorship Program this year from Pakistan. Throughout the world 24 young oncologists were selected and she represented Pakistan. The International Development and Education Award (IDEA) is a highly competitive award which provides support for early-career oncologists in low- and middle-income countries and facilitates the sharing of knowledge between these oncologists and ASCO members.

The program pairs IDEA Recipients with a leading ASCO member “Mentor”, enables Recipients to attend the ASCO Annual Meeting, participate in a post-Meeting visit to their Mentor’s institution, and develop long-term relationships to improve cancer care in their countries.

This award recognizes Dr Samia’s professional achievements and potential to be a leader of oncology in our country.