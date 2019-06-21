Share:

MULTAN - The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan sealed 80 properties over non-payment of property tax during a crackdown here on Thursday.

E&T Inspector Ehsan Khan Sadozai told the media that crackdown was being carried out on a daily basis to achieve the recovery target. He said that Rs50 million was set as recovery target till June 30, out of which more than Rs20 million had been recovered so far. He said that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

Sadozai said that luxury tax was also being recovered from houses constructed over two kanals or more land area. He said that 10 houses of the luxury tax had been sealed over pending taxes of Rs300,000 each.

He said that 70 other properties had also been sealed over pending tax of Rs1.5 million. The crackdown was launched at interior city and Nawabpur road.

The E&T department impounded 14 vehicles on Thursday over incomplete documents, token short and applied for vehicles. The Excise Department teams have also issued challans of 100 vehicles over short token and confiscated their documents, he added.

Rasheed Qaisarani’s death

anniversary on 21st

The ninth death anniversary of noted poet and intellectual Rasheed Qaisarani will be observed on June 21.

He was born on Dec 13, 1930 in Kot Qaisarani village of Taunsa Shari. The poet received early education from his native town and graduated from Punjab University Lahore. He joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as pilot officer in 1953 and participated in 1965 and 1971 wars.

He settled in Muzaffargarh after his retirement. His poetry compilations titled ‘Faseel-e-Lab’ and ‘Kinaray Chasham’ were published in the form of book. He died of cardiac arrest on June 21 in 2010.