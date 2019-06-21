Share:

HAFIZABAD : A retired lady teacher was burnt alive while household articles worth millions of rupees gutted when a fire broke out in her house in Kot Hassan Khan here on Thursday.

According to police source, 71-year-old retired lady teacher Imdad Begum was alone in her house when fire erupted suddenly which engulfed the whole house. As she was residing in her house all alone no one could come for her rescue. All the household articles were burnt to ashes. The cause of fire could not be ascertained as yet. The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and saved the adjoining houses from any damage and shifted the dead body to local morgue. The police were investigating.