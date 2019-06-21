Share:

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrives in Islamabad on Saturday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The Amir of Qatar, who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accompanied by a high level delegation comprising key Ministers and senior officials.

He will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and will have meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.