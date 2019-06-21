Share:

Pakistan is one of the most populous, geographically and strategically important countries located in South Asia. Pakistan is suffering from energy crises since last four decades. Pakistan produces about 81 per cent of its electricity through oil and gas, which costs us about 9.4 billion dollars.

In other words, these costs make 53 per cent of our total exports and are a significant cost burden on the products which we purchase from other countries. Our demand for thermal power is so large that we simply cannot knock it down and magically move to hydropower.

Instead of using oil and gas, both of which are getting more expensive and have volatile international prices, we can move to the use of coal. Thar coal is an essential asset for producing power at very reasonable expenses. We should ask the media to make the consumers aware of using electricity only when needed.

SADIA JAMIL,

Karachi.